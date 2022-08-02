A Look At The Legend First Week Box Office Collection

The Legend, the Tamil debut of businessman Arul Saravanan, was released on July 28. The film is touted as an out-and-out action entertainer.

According to reports, the movie has an overall box office collection of 6 crores in the first week, i.e. extended four-day opening weekend. The movie collected Rs 2 crores on day 1. With a budget of Rs 45 crores, the film needs to mint at least 65 crores to be called commercially successful. Well, it doesn’t seem that the film will be able to make such an impact.

The film also marks Urvashi Rautela’s Kollywood debut. The Legend was bankrolled by Arul Saravanan’s production house.

The plot revolves around Saravanan’s character who is a foreign-educated researcher who has returned to his native place, India, where his family runs colleges and hospitals.

The music composition is by Harris Jayaraj.

Vijaykumar, Nassar, Suman, Yogi Babu, Robo Shankar, Mansoor Ali Khan, Raai Laxmi, Geethika Tiwari, Besant Ravi, Ashwanth Ashokkumar, Manasvi Kottachi, and Yashika Aannand are also part of the film.

R. Velraj helmed the cinematography while Ruban handled the editing. The Legend was released on 2500 screens globally, with 650 screens in Tamil Nadu.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here