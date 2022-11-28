A Look At The Love Story Of Rashmika Mandanna - The ‘National Crush’

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are said to be dating. The rumours started to make rounds after they shared the screen space in the 2018 Telugu film Geetha Govindam. Their on-screen chemistry was much-loved by fans and critics alike. And, then, their recent hush hush trip to Maldives added fuel to the fire. Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at the airport at the same time. And, even, they shared pics with almost similar backdrops.

However, Rashmika’s response to these dating rumours is “Yeah. They are only rumours. You see, Vijay and I have collaborated on a lot of projects early in our careers. When we don’t know how the sector is and we suddenly work with individuals who share our interests, we sort of make friends and find that we have a lot of pals in common.’’

On the work front, the year 2022 has turned out to be fruitful for Rashmika. After gaining nation-wide success with her role in the film Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika went to make her Bollywood debut with Goodbye. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in crucial roles. After the shooting got wrapped up, the actress also shared her experience on Instagram. She wrote, “Goodbye. Hate to say goodbye to my baby ‘Goodbye’…But guys it’s a wrap for me for Goodbye. It’s been 2 years since we began this journey amidst covid waves and everything (it was literally like the vows- through sickness and in health) but nothing could stop us from partying our way through it all and now I can’t wait for you guys to see what Goodbye is really all about.. this is going to be funnnnnnn!”

She added, “Get ready to do some serious laughing. Everyone you see here .. everyone I’ve worked with in this team will always and forever be super special to me…(Guys! Let’s work again soon.. like super soon.. I dunno how you’ll make it happen but make it happen. I love you guys! You are the bestest!”

For Amitabh Bachchan, she wrote, “Sir, I am so so glad and so so grateful I got to do this film with you.. you are the world’s bestest man ever.”

Meanwhile, Rashmika is busy shooting for her second instalment of Pushpa. She also has the Bollywood film Mission Majnu in her kitty.

