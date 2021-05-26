A Look Back at the Original Cast Members of Khichdi and What They are Doing Now

Following the announcement of the Friends Reunion episode, actor and producer JD Majethia shared an edited image of the faces of the Khichdi cast imposed on the ones of the Friends cast. Naturally, his post stirred curiosity in fans who took to the comment section to express their desire of seeing the cast of the popular show reunite once again. While no one is certain about if it is happening, we decided to take a look at the original cast of the show and what they are doing now.

Rajeev Mehta (Praful Parekh)

Praful Parekh, the funny eldest son of the bizarre Gujarati family had a unique way with words. His style of providing a literal translation of every English word/ phrase for his wife Hansa provided several punchlines to the show. Mehta has several films to his name including Bbuddah… Hoga Terra Baap, Waqt, Khiladi 420 and Satya. He was last seen in the 2019 Gujarati film Baap Re Baap.

Supriya Pathak (Hansa Parekh)

Praful’s loving wife Hansa added the extra pizzazz to the show. Her dialogue after doing any minimal task, “Mein to thak gayi bhai shaab” (I am tired), has been immortalised in the show. She made her debut in showbiz in 1981 with the film Kalyug and is still active in the industry. Her portrayal of Dhankor Baa in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Ram Leela gained her a lot of appreciation. She was last seen in the film The Big Bull.

Vandana Pathak (Jayshree Parekh)

Jayshree was the widow of the Parekh family and Hansa’s childhood friend. She was always on the nerves of her father-in-law and their banter was another comic relief of the show. Apart from Khichdi, she was also popular for portraying the antagonistic role of Gaura in the television show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She also gained praises for portraying another villainous role in the 2017 television show Savitri Devi College and Hospital. She was last seen in the 2020 Gujarati film Golkeri.

JD Majhethia (Himangshu)

The quirky Himangshu was Hansa’s brother who was an equally important member of the Parekh family. He was played by JD Majhethia who was also a producer of the show. Majhethia also produced several successful shows including Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Shree, the second season of Khichdi titled Instant Khichdi, and a movie based on the show called Khichdi: The Movie.

Anang Desai (Tulsidas Parekh)

Last but not the least, we have the patriarch of the Parekh family-Tulsidas Parekh or Babuji, who was always discomposed at the antics of his family. Anang Desai, who essayed the hilarious character made his acting debut in 1982 with Gandhi and went on to appear in over 80 television shows and several films. He was last seen in Rustom in 2016.

