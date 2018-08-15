English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
A lot is at Stake in the Best Comedy Writing Category at iReel Awards 2018
Set to take place on September 6, 2018, iReel Awards will see the best of performers jostling to lift the trophy.
In the last few years, Indian web series have gradually started experiencing the mainstream’s embrace, thanks to the new age writers who have raised the bar of online storytelling with their fresh content ideas.
With its second edition of content awards called iReel Awards, News18 will honour these young and talented individuals for understanding the importance of having content that just not only resonate with today's generation but also go beyond the box of traditional Indian television.
Adulting, a coming of age story about two young women trying to handle the responsibilities of being independent adults in the fast-paced, urban bustle of Mumbai, has scored a nomination for Ayesha Nair and Maitreyee Upadhyay in the Best Writing in a Web Series (Comedy).
Writer Aditya Raj Somani has nabbed a nomination for What The Goat, which is about four small-towners aspiring to start a company of their own in Bangalore.
While Preksha Khanna and Pradyot Mokashi have been nominated for writing a quirky comedy couple drama Mr and Mrs, Akki Vikki Te Nikki has earned a nomination for critically-acclaimed actor Vipin Sharma of Taare Zameen Par fame, who alongside writing the show, has also directed it. The series introduces as many as 156 actors, those who have unsuccessfully struggled in the Indian movie industry for several years, sometimes even decades.
You can vote for your favourite nominees here: iReel Awards 2018.
