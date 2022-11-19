A Lot More Than What's In The 1:53-Minute Teaser: Kriti Sanon on Adipurush

Ever since the teaser of the film Adipurush directed by Om Raut was unveiled, it has become a hot topic of discussion. The reaction has been overtly negative with almost unanimous criticism towards its poor VFX as well as a misrepresentation of mythological figures. Some scenes were also alleged to have been directly lifted from films like Planet of the Apes and even the famous mobile video game Temple Run. While Om Raut had defended the film previously saying that the experience will be way better when watched in 3D on the big screen, now lead actress Kriti Sanon, who plays Sita in the film, has come to its defence as well.

Kriti Sanon was attending a promotional event for her upcoming film Bhediya in Indore when a media person asked her why the release date of Adipurush had been postponed and whether it was for the betterment of VFX. Kriti Sanon answered by saying that she is ‘extremely proud’ of the film, as is the rest of the cast and crew.

She also said that the film has much more to offer than what was seen in the teaser and one cannot judge a film from a 1.53-minute teaser. “We are all putting in our best effort because this is an opportunity to spread awareness of our religion and history over the world. We should all be proud of this story, so it must be told in the best way possible. Director Om Raut’s heart and soul are in the right place and he just needs some more time to make the film better," Kriti said.

Adipurush was initially slated to release on January 12 next year, but following the negative feedback to the teaser, its release was indefinitely postponed.

Read all the Latest Movies News here