A Lot of What Kangana Ranaut Says is Insincere: Gulshan Devaiah

Over the last couple of months, the Indian film industry has been on the receiving end of backlash post the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Actress Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about industry's issues including nepotism and drug abuse. Now, actor Guldhan Devaiah has spoken out in support of the industry, saying that a lot of what the actress has said is insincere and is disguised as the righteous fight.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Gulshan said, “I don’t want to engage with her about anything but all that I will say is a lot of things that she is saying insincere and a lot of voice that are affiliated to her school of thought are also insincere to me. But aap politics karenge aur doosre nahi karenge iska koi matlab nahi hai (but if you do politics, doesn't mean others wont).”

“They may have faith in what they are doing and they may say that this is a righteous fight but I think it is insincere. It is an insincere fight disguised as a righteous fight," he further added.

The actor said that there are other hidden motives and agendas. He added the narrative about what happened to Sushant Singh Rajput has now become really confusing. He said that the narrative kept changing from nepotism to murder to drugs and then went on to other issues like Maharashtra Police and then Shiv Sena.

The actor also condemned the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty. He said that he did not know her at all before the case, but even if she is convicted later and the benefit of doubt should be with accusers, she shouldn't be subjected to vilification by people. He also said that she is a soft target in the industry.

He also commended people who hav spoken out in support of Bollywood. He said that the film fraternity, though not a family, is a workplace where people are professionally connected to each other. He said that a lot of things about the industry are bad, but a lot of things said about it is not true. He said that people should stand together with respect and dignity.