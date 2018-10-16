A Man Tried to Put His Hand in My Pants, I Was Only 21: Saqib Saleem Shares His #MeToo Story

Actor Saqib Saleem has recounted his own horror story as he added his name to the growing list of Bollywood stars who have joined the #MeToo movement.The Race 3 star said he was the victim of a sexual assault by a male professional from the industry, but never mustered up the courage to speak about the incident.The actor recalled the incident in an interview with Hindustan Times. Without taking any names, Saqib recounted how a man tried to put his hands inside his pants.“I don’t want to take names, but when I started out as an actor - I was only 21 years old - there was a man who tried to assault me. He tried to put his hand in my pants.”“When it happened with me, I whacked the guy and I told him to mind his own f***ing business and I left. I was 21, and of course, it scarred me, but I moved on," he said.Lending his support to the #MeToo movement, he said the stories are heartbreaking and sexual offenders are horrible people."I’m sure that everyone’s different and an incident such as this must affect different people differently,” added the actor.Saleem is the latest male actor to talk openly about the alleged sexual misconduct he experienced in the industry.Recently, Saif Ali Khan also revealed that he was harassed when he was still trying to find a foothold in Bollywood, although it was not sexual in nature.