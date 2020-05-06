A Movie with Irrfan Khan on Pandemic was Planned by Filmmaker Anand Gandhi

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has left a void in the world of cinema. After years of excelling at his craft, the National award-winning actor had created a niche for him, gaining perfection in every role he portrayed on the screen.

His sudden demise has left many filmmakers and actors in shock, with many of them expressing their desire to work with him. One of them is filmmaker Anand Gandhi, who was in talks with Irrfan for a movie about pandemics.

The script was in the process. The plot revolved around women scientists fighting a contagion. The movie was supposed to be titled Emergence. Talking to the Mumbai Mirror, Gandhi revealed, “Irrfan and I drove to Pune once and became friends over the years…” He revealed that the makers also explored the way to collaborate with Irrfan for Tumbbad, however, the schedule changed everything. “He’d have been in Emergence too. I wish I had created something with him”.

Apart from Gandhi, actor-director Naseeruddin Shah also expressed the wish to collaborate with Irrfan. Remembering about the movie Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota (2006), Naseer expressed his grief over chopping Irrfan’s part to practically nothing. “Not once did he complain or make me feel that I had given him a raw deal. I do regret that I never got a chance to make it up to him”.

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar also revealed that he wanted to collaborate with the actor of a project. “Always wanted to collaborate with him but unfortunately never got the opportunity…,” he wrote on Instagram.

In fact, director Anurag Kashyap also mentioned about the many failed attempts of him working with Irrfan. “We came close to working together thrice and couldn’t ... Whether he was on the set or not, we almost always ended up discussing him and his craft…,” he captioned a picture.

Follow @News18Movies for more