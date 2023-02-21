Tamil actor Dhanush’s latest film Vaathi and its Telugu counterpart Sir has opened to favourable reviews from fans and critics alike. The social drama, released on February 17, seems to have struck a chord with cine-goers, who are all praises for the film. Looks like the Venky Atluri-directorial has also impressed Tamil actor-director Bharathiraja. The 80-year-old appeared in a significant cameo in Vaathi. According to The New Indian Express, in a recent press statement, the Thiruchitrambalam actor shared that Vaathi has a special place in his heart because more than entertainment, the movie focuses on the “importance of education.”

Elaborating on the topic, the actor revealed, “In my film career, I’ve seen a lot of milestones. A few things have stunned me. One such film is Vaathi/Sir. I’m watching a lot of films, this is a special one, as I’m part of it. Films should be useful to people, more than entertainment. Vaathi stresses the importance of education.”

Bharathiraja also lauded the performance of actress Samyuktha Menon, who essayed the role of a teacher in the film. He further dropped multiple plaudits on music composer GV Prakash, who worked in this Dhanush-starrer. Expressing his confidence in GV Prakash, Bharathiraja asserted, “He has delivered amazing music this year. He is sure to receive a national award this year.”

The veteran actor emphasised the importance of using Vaathi or Sir as the title of the film. Bharathiraja claimed that the title will highlight the immense contribution of teachers to the development of society.

Calling the film a “must-watch,” he urged movie buffs to watch the film on the silver screens. “I am just back from the movie, the way the audience enjoys the film is great. It’s one of the best films in recent times. Sir is a must-watch in theatres,” concluded Bharathiraja.

Produced collaboratively by Srikara Studios, Sithara Entertainments, and Fortune Four Cinemas, Vaathi revolves around the story of a young man who faces challenges as he condemns the privatisation of educational institutions. Earlier, Venky opened up that Vaathi was inspired by his childhood experiences.

