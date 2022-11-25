A New Barca Fan is Born: FC Barcelona Congratulates Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt on Welcoming Baby Raha

Ranbir Kapoor is a big football lover. The Bollywood actor is the co-owner of the Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC and is an avid fan of the football club Barcelona. His love for professional football club based in Barcelona is evident in his daily life, as well as the way he and wife Alia Bhatt revealed the name of their first child.

In a post on Alia’s Instagram, the couple and their daughter can be seen in the foreground with focus on the baby’s name on the back of a baby Barcelona jersey framed on the wall. And now, the Spanish football club has taken notice and congratulated the couple on the birth of their baby.

“Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born 👶. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona," read a tweet from the official handle of FC Barcelona. They also shared the photo which Alia had posted.

Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born 👶. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/Lef3P4DPe2— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2022

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, who welcomed their first baby earlier this month, chose to name their little one Raha. Taking to Instagram, the new mom shared a photo with Ranbir and the baby and revealed why they chose to keep the name. She also shared that the name has been chosen by her dadi, Neetu Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2021 after dating for a couple of years. They welcomed Raha on November 6.

Read all the Latest Movies News here