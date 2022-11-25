CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Movies » A New Barca Fan is Born: FC Barcelona Congratulates Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt on Welcoming Baby Raha
1-MIN READ

A New Barca Fan is Born: FC Barcelona Congratulates Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt on Welcoming Baby Raha

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 21:34 IST

Mumbai, India

Ranbir Kapoor is a big FC Barcelona fan and has already gotten a jersey made with his daughter's name on it.

Ranbir Kapoor is a big FC Barcelona fan and has already gotten a jersey made with his daughter's name on it.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed the name of their baby girl with a photo of a Barcelona jersey with their daughter's name on it.

Ranbir Kapoor is a big football lover. The Bollywood actor is the co-owner of the Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC and is an avid fan of the football club Barcelona. His love for professional football club based in Barcelona is evident in his daily life, as well as the way he and wife Alia Bhatt revealed the name of their first child.

In a post on Alia’s Instagram, the couple and their daughter can be seen in the foreground with focus on the baby’s name on the back of a baby Barcelona jersey framed on the wall. And now, the Spanish football club has taken notice and congratulated the couple on the birth of their baby.

“Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born 👶. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona," read a tweet from the official handle of FC Barcelona. They also shared the photo which Alia had posted.

RELATED NEWS

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, who welcomed their first baby earlier this month, chose to name their little one Raha. Taking to Instagram, the new mom shared a photo with Ranbir and the baby and revealed why they chose to keep the name. She also shared that the name has been chosen by her dadi, Neetu Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2021 after dating for a couple of years. They welcomed Raha on November 6.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 25, 2022, 20:53 IST
last updated:November 25, 2022, 21:34 IST