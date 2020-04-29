MOVIES

1-MIN READ

A Part of Me Has Died with Irrfan Khan, Says Vishal Bharadwaj

Vishal Bharadwaj expressed extreme saddness over Irrfan Khan's untimely demise on April 29, 2020. Vishal had directed Irrfan in films such as Maqbool, Haider and 7 Khoon Maaf.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 6:24 PM IST
National award-winning filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, a frequent collaborators with the late Irrfan Khan, says the sudden demise of the actor tore him apart.

"I feared that he would be gone much before his time but didn't expect that it will be so devastating and ravaging to me personally. It feels as if I am torn into two parts. A part of me has died with him," said Vishal.

Vishal has directed Irrfan in films such as Maqbool, Haider and 7 Khoon Maaf. According to unconfirmed sources , the filmmaker had planned a film bringing together the Piku pair of Irrfan and Deepika Padukone. But that was not to be.

Irrfan had been admitted in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection on Tuesday and passed away on Wednesday.

The actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour a while back and has been under medical attention for the same. He even went abroad for treatment.

