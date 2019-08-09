Possessive Arjun Kapoor Stops IFFM Host Karan Tacker From Flirting With Malaika; Watch Video
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently in Australia to attend the ongoing Indian film festival of Melbourne (IFFM).
Image courtesy: Instagram
Arjun Kapoor is more ready than ever to put his love for Malaika Arora on display after years of keeping their romance under wraps. Arjun and Malaika have reportedly been dating for about two years, though they kept their love out of the spotlight following the Bollywood diva's divorce from Arbaaz Khan.
The couple is currently in Australia to attend the ongoing Indian film festival of Melbourne (IFFM). On Thursday evening, Arjun was captured arriving at the IFFM venue with Malaika. They, however, opted to walk the red carpet separately.
The two later sat together at the opening ceremony held at Palais Theatre in St Kilda, Melbourne. But it was their quirky interaction with IFFM host Karan Tacker that had social media going wild.
In a video, which was taken from what appears to be the opening ceremony of IFFM 2019, Karan can be heard giving a compliment to Malaika for looking "absolutely gorgeous even after a 20-hour flight". To which, Arjun jokingly adds, "Son, there's a lady at the back, go and flirt with her."
Fans must be guessing since Arjun and Malaika are done keeping their relationship in the shadows, a possible wedding could most likely happen in the near future, but it has not been as easy for the couple as it looks, especially for Malaika.
Opening up about the same in a recent interview, Malaika said taking second chance at love is still considered taboo in India.
“It is a taboo because there are a lot of situations and issues that need to be tackled in our country, though I think the issue needs to be looked at with an open mind. A little more sensitivity (is needed), as opposed to being harsh and callous and negative towards things. I think it is important to be inclusive. When I talk of second chances, I'm thinking of making the most of second chances. I think everybody should be given a second chance," Malaika was quoted as saying by Filmfare via a news portal.
