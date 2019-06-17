A Protective Tiger Shroff Tries to Keep Disha Patani Safe from Getting Mobbed, See Pic

Though they don't want to talk much about their relationship, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been setting couple goals for their fans for a while now. Their secret outing speak volumes about their level of closeness.

Recently, the two were stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai when crowd engulfed the rumoured couple. There was a frenzy of sorts, with fans of Disha wanting to click pictures with her. But Tiger came to her rescue and protected Disha from getting mobbed.

Photographs doing the rounds on social media show Tiger and Disha leaving the posh eatery and making their way towards their car. In the image, Disha is seen sporting a green polka dotted dress and Tiger brown T-shirt with dark blue pants.

After years of dating under the radar, Disha and Tiger seemingly made it official in a big way when they arrived and posed together at Bharat premiere. Tiger and Disha have been linked since 2016, but have never confirmed their romance publicly. They reportedly hit it off on the set of Befikra music video, and apparently went on to break up and make up eventually.

Bharat premiere was among the few public outings the low-key couple made together.

On the work front, Disha's Bharat, which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is currently playing in theatres. She will next be seen in Malang alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Tiger, who was last seen in the second instalment of Student Of The Year, will share screen space with actor Hrithik Roshan in an upcoming film.

