An initiative by &
News18 » Movies
1-min read

A Quiet Place 2 Teaser: Emily Blunt Treads in Silence Again

Sequel to 'A Quiet Place', John Krasinski is returning to direct Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. 'A Quite Place: Part 2' releases on March 20, 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 19, 2019, 3:47 PM IST
A Quiet Place 2 Teaser: Emily Blunt Treads in Silence Again
Still from 'A Quiet Place 2'

The first-look teaser for A Quiet Place: Part II was released on Wednesday, December 18. The teaser gives fans a sneak peek of the next installment of John Krasinski’s film. The 30-second teaser shows Emily Blunt, who is once again essaying the role of Evelyn, leading her children through the woods away from the blind extraterrestrial creatures with sharp hearing that are out to get them.

The trailer of the film will be released on January 1, 2020. The poster of A Quiet Place: Part II has been shared on Twitter by Paramount Pictures. The film is expected to release on March 20. You can watch the teaser below:

Director John Krasinski first teased the idea of about the sequel of A Quiet Place in January in an interview with Deadline.

"The idea for it is pretty simple. I’m writing now — I don’t have it fleshed out — but the thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain. You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them," Krasinski had said during an interaction.

A Quiet Place was released in April last year and shooting of the sequel to the horror film commenced in July this year.

In September, the 40-year-old director revealed that he and Emily had wrapped the shooting for A Quiet Place Part 2. He even shared a photograph on of him and his wife Emily holding hands on Instagram. "Well… that’s a wrap on #PartII See you on March 20th!," Krasinski captioned the post.

