Time and again, several films and shows have been created on India’s pre and post-Independence era. Bollywood is yet again all set to witness another such film, which would be backed by A.R. Murugadoss. The makers of the Independence epic titled, ‘August 16, 1947′, have unveiled a brand new poster of the film, announcing 7th April as the worldwide release date.

The poster celebrates the patriotic vigor and spirit of the movie, as it showcases the lead cast along with other breathtaking period imagery. Backed by the mind behind super hits such as Ghajini and Holiday, the film captures a story from our freedom struggle that we have neither seen nor heard of before. Having been a prolific producer of acclaimed and successful films down south, A.R. Murugadoss’ latest venture proves his knack for picking up original stories with a universal theme.

Announcing his film on social media, Murugadoss had earlier written, “My next production venture #1947August16. Great privilege in bringing lots of young talents into this wonderful project. All the best guys. Let’s rock it!.” Have a look:

Produced by A.R. Murugadoss along with Om Prakash Bhatt and Narsiram Choudhary, August 16, 1947 has been in the buzz for its novel storyline and grand production value. The film will arrive in cinemas all over in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam and English.

The fascinating tale of an erstwhile village where one brave man battles evil British forces for love during the cusp of Indian independence, the film’s release is eagerly awaited since its announcement.

Purple Bull Entertainment presents, August 16, 1947, an A.R. Murugadoss production, produced by A.R. Murugadoss, Om Prakash Bhatt and Narsiram Choudhary, co-produced by Aditya Joshi. Starring Gautham Karthik, Revathy, Pugazh and others, directed by NS Ponkumar, releasing worldwide on 7th April, 2023.

Apart from Ghajini and Holiday, A.R. Murugadoss has backed and directed several other hit films including Darbar, Sarkar and Kaththi among others.

