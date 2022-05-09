A.R. Rahaman, His Daughter, Son-In-Law Meet Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin. Check Pics

Oscar-winning musician A.R. Rahaman, along with his family, including his son in law, paid a visit to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently. Photos of Rahaman’s family with CM Stalin, his wife and sons Durga Stalin and Udhayanidhy Stalin were posted on CM’s official Twitter handle. In the pictures, newlyweds Khatija and Riyazdeen presented a flower bouquet to Stalin’s wife Durga. The photo is currently going viral. The picture has received 4,987 likes so far.

Rahaman’s daughter Khatija got married to sound engineer Riyazdeen Shaik Mohamed on May 5. Their engagement took place on December 29 last year on Khatija’s birthday in the presence of close relatives and friends. Their wedding was a low key affair. Photos of their wedding went viral on social media. Fans, along with the celebs, congratulated the bride and groom.

Their reception party took place at Gummidipoondi, Chennai. The reception was held at a glamorous venue, packed with people, lights and beautiful decor. Rahaman shared Khatija and Riaz’s reception video on Instagram. In the video, the couple is on stage, posing with the guests.

The video received 602,214 likes. Commenting on the video, fans congratulated the couple and one of them wrote, “Mashallah what an upbringing. This is called simplicity. No show off, no attitude. May Allah bless you with all the happiness.”

Khatija also shared the happy moments of her life on Instagram. Sharing a photo with her fiancee, she called it the most awaited day of her life.

On the professional front, Khatija is also a singer. She has sung several songs. Recently she sang Rock a Bye Baby from the film Mimi. It got 3 million views on YouTube.

