A.R. Rahman Met Aadujeevitham Team. Pics Go Viral

Director Blessy’s Aadujeevitham is one of the much-awaited films in Malayalam cinema. The last shooting schedule is going on in Jordan, and singer A.R Rahman gave a surprise visit to the set to cheer up the team. Director Blessy has shared a few pictures with the singer on Facebook. Along with the photos, Blessy wrote, “In search of the desert music” and also used the hashtag Aadujeevitham.

Check out the post here:

https://www.facebook.com/100047216538147/posts/pfbid036K46XZodpZia8dkhrHDxcUkBK6xfjmS5uPUN9A1L2Th5ZgH4BEtgne3mhb8SmmF3l/

A.R Rahman also shared a photo on social media. It is a beautiful postcard of a desert along with camels standing on the other side. He captioned the photo, “No phones, no internet for two days just camels and sheep as friends!” He has also used the hashtag Aadujeevitham. Fans became quite excited seeing the picture and they showered heart emojis in the comment section.

A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)



Talking about the movie, Aadujeevitham is written and directed by Blessy. It is an adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Benyamin. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role as Najeeb, an Indian immigrant worker in Saudi Arabia. The actor had to undergo massive weight loss to fit the role. The other cast members include Shobha Mohan, Amala Paul, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Santhosh Keezhattoor, and Lena. Resul Pookutty is the sound designer and A. Sreekar Prasad is the editor. The cinematography is handled by K.U. Mohanan, and the original score and soundtrack are composed by A. R. Rahman.

This much-awaited movie will hit the theatres on December 30. Fans are quite excited about the movie. It will be interesting to watch how the film runs at the box office.

