English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A R Rahman to Compose Music for The Fault In Our Stars Hindi Remake
The 51-year-old composer, who has scored international projects such as "Slumdog Millionaire", for which he won two Academy Awards and "127 Hours" among others, said he was excited to come aboard the film.
AR Rahman
Mumbai: Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman has signed up for the Bollywood remake of The Fault In Our Stars. The Hindi adaptation of the 2014 Hollywood romantic saga will be directed by Mukesh Chhabra and produced by Fox Star Studios.
The 51-year-old composer, who has scored international projects such as Slumdog Millionaire, for which he won two Academy Awards and 127 Hours among others, said he was excited to come aboard the film.
"I have had the pleasure of collaborating with Fox Star Studios and Mukesh Chhabra on many projects in the past and they have all been great experiences. When I heard the narration of their Indian adaptation of 'The Fault In Our Stars' and especially how music is so beautifully woven into the narrative I got quite excited. I am looking forward to creating music for this heart-warming venture," Rahman said in a statement.
Chhabra, who is making his directorial debut with the film, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead, said Rahman agreeing to compose music for the movie was a dream come true.
"As a casting director, I have worked on many films where A R Rahman sir was the music composer but it was like a dream come true when he agreed to do the music for 'The Fault In Our Stars' remake. It is truly a hand of encouragement and boost for a debutant director like myself to have A R Rahman sir on board," he said.
The movie traces the life of a young girl suffering from cancer, who subsequently meets a boy at a support group and falls in love with him. Sushant will play Ensel Algort's character, Gus, a cancer survivor who falls for the terminally-ill Hazel (originally played by Shailene Woodley). Based on John Green's novel, the original movie was directed by Josh Boone.
Also Watch
The 51-year-old composer, who has scored international projects such as Slumdog Millionaire, for which he won two Academy Awards and 127 Hours among others, said he was excited to come aboard the film.
"I have had the pleasure of collaborating with Fox Star Studios and Mukesh Chhabra on many projects in the past and they have all been great experiences. When I heard the narration of their Indian adaptation of 'The Fault In Our Stars' and especially how music is so beautifully woven into the narrative I got quite excited. I am looking forward to creating music for this heart-warming venture," Rahman said in a statement.
Chhabra, who is making his directorial debut with the film, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead, said Rahman agreeing to compose music for the movie was a dream come true.
"As a casting director, I have worked on many films where A R Rahman sir was the music composer but it was like a dream come true when he agreed to do the music for 'The Fault In Our Stars' remake. It is truly a hand of encouragement and boost for a debutant director like myself to have A R Rahman sir on board," he said.
The movie traces the life of a young girl suffering from cancer, who subsequently meets a boy at a support group and falls in love with him. Sushant will play Ensel Algort's character, Gus, a cancer survivor who falls for the terminally-ill Hazel (originally played by Shailene Woodley). Based on John Green's novel, the original movie was directed by Josh Boone.
Also Watch
-
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: From Turning Brothels Into Classrooms to Adventure Biking: 7 Women Who are Breaking the Barrier
- A New Day Is On The Horizon: How Women Are Rewriting Age-old Hollywood Narratives With Content and Conscience
- Watch: Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
- Karan Johar's Cryptic Tweets Hints at Insensitive Media Coverage of Sridevi's Demise, Irrfan Khan's Illness
- International Women's Day: Female Stylists Behind Bollywood Star's Impeccable Looks