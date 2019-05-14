Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

A Reddit User Claims to Know the Climax of Spider-Man: Far From Home

A Reddit user, who claims to have been involved in production on the film, revealed some details about the Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Trending Desk

May 14, 2019
A Reddit User Claims to Know the Climax of Spider-Man: Far From Home
Image courtesy: Twitter
Spider-Man: Far From Home is all set to hit theatres soon, but a big detail about the show may have leaked out early. According to a Reddit user, the post-credits scene sets up Spider-Man’s supervillain ensemble, the Sinister Six.

Following the tragic event that transpires in Avengers: Endgame, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) continues his superhero career as Spider-Man, hoping to make his mentor Tony Stark aka Iron Man proud. However, Nick Fury aka Samuel Jackson has a new mission for the friendly neighbourhood Spiderman -- that to stop a threat from another dimension--The Elementals.

Nick Fury also has Peter team up with a hero from another dimension: Mysterio/Quentin Blake (Jake Gyllenhaal) to help defeat the threat. One wonders if they will be able to defeat the threat and what may come later, but a Reddit user may have already revealed what transpires during the end credits scene.

A Reddit user named u/RoyG575, who claims to have been involved in production on the film, revealed some details about the Spider-Man: Far From Home’s end credits scene. According to the person, there will apparently be both a mid-credits scene and a post-credits scene.

The Reddit user wrote, "The mid-credit scene starts off in a dark room, with chilling and villainous music. A defeated and sad looking Mysterio looks out the window from a skyscraper at night time. The view of the shot is within the building looking outwards, so you can't see the building itself. A voice is heard in the background (which sounds Russian), which says something like "He beat us once, but soon he is going to pay".”

The mystery writer further added, “Mysterio turns around and the voice is revealed to be from the Chameleon in his costume. Mysterio then says "Dimitri, thanks for having my back out there". Chameleon replies with "don't worry, there are more of us". Right then, the music gets darker while the Vulture (similar outfit as homecoming with a few modifications), Scorpion (Outfit similar to comics but few differences), Shocker (Different outfit than homecoming, it looks like the red and yellow suit from comics), and a man in a business suit walk in from another room. The businessman gathers the villains together and says "I have a proposal".”



The man further claims that new buyer of Avengers Tower in New York, where the Sinister Six gather in the scene, is Norman Osborn, as there is a large green “OSCORP” logo where “Stark” used to be, adding that the scene was “about 45 seconds” but he has only seen the whole clip twice.

“This scene obviously sets up the Sinister Six which will probably be further explored in the MCU,” he conjectures.

