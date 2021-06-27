A Renewed Interest in Love Stories, Looking at Upcoming Romantic Movies

Filmmakers in India are again showing an inclination towards hardcore romance dramas, once one of the most flourishing film genres in the country. We take a look at some of the love stories in the coming times.

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer period film Radhe Shyam is a musical love story. Prabhas and Pooja’s looks as lovers and the scenic settings of Europe, where the film is mostly shot, will be breathtaking, surely.

Satyanarayan Ki Katha

Sameer Vidwans has tackled love stories with finesse in Marathi. He is now gearing up to direct Kartik Aaryan in a musical love story which he has dubbed as his passion project. The leading lady of the film is yet to be revealed. However, it is described as ‘Tale of two Souls’. It is set for release in 2022.

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s untitled film

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are coming together for the first time for Luv Ranjan’s new film, which is yet untitled. With Luv putting focus on modern day relationships, it is rest assured that this one will be something interesting.

Atrangi Re

Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan star as lovers in Atrangi Re, which is from Aanand L Rai and his writer Himanshu Sharma. Some of the stills speak volumes of the lead pair’s chemistry.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. The title suggest that it is going to be a modern day romance story with elements of humour.

Jersey

Nani and Shraddha Srinath’s Jersey is an emotional tale of love, sacrifice and comeback woven around cricket. The Hindi remake will feature Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur and is expected that they will make a good on-screen pair.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here