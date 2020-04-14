MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

A Shirtless Ayushmann Khurrana Plays 'Bella Ciao' on Piano, Says 'I Want To Be The Professor'

A Shirtless Ayushmann Khurrana Plays 'Bella Ciao' on Piano, Says 'I Want To Be The Professor'

Ayushmann Khurrana has expressed the desire to play a character like Professor in Money Heist. He has also played the song 'Bella Ciao' on piano.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 10:49 PM IST
Share this:

Trust Ayushmann Khurrana for doing the things no one else would do. He has given a glimpse of his latent talents through a video he posted on Twitter Tuesday evening.

In this video, Khurrana is playing the song 'Bella Ciao' made famous by the popular Spanish show Money Heist. He is playing the slow tempo version of the song on his piano. He is shirtless and wearing glasses a la Professor, the lead character of Money Heist, played by actor Alvaro Morte. Khurrana tweeted, "I want to be the professor. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers! Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets & work, like each and every human. But patience is a virtue they say. Calm down. Till then Bella Ciao #MoneyHeist."

The fourth season of Money Heist recently hit Netflix.

On the work front, Khurrana was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhan, in which he played a homosexual man in love with Jitendra Kumar. He has films like Gulaabo Sitaabo, Anek and Stree Rog Vibhag lined up this year.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,272

    +1224*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,815

    +1463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,189

    +210*  

  • Total DEATHS

    353

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,390,207

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,981,175

    +57,327

  • Cured/Discharged

    465,555

     

  • Total DEATHS

    125,069

    +5,451
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres