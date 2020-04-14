A Shirtless Ayushmann Khurrana Plays 'Bella Ciao' on Piano, Says 'I Want To Be The Professor'

Trust Ayushmann Khurrana for doing the things no one else would do. He has given a glimpse of his latent talents through a video he posted on Twitter Tuesday evening.

In this video, Khurrana is playing the song 'Bella Ciao' made famous by the popular Spanish show Money Heist. He is playing the slow tempo version of the song on his piano. He is shirtless and wearing glasses a la Professor, the lead character of Money Heist, played by actor Alvaro Morte. Khurrana tweeted, "I want to be the professor. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers! Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets & work, like each and every human. But patience is a virtue they say. Calm down. Till then Bella Ciao #MoneyHeist."

I want to be the professor. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers! Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets & work, like each and every human. But patience is a virtue they say. Calm down. Till then Bella Ciao #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/ZOLhCypgrU — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 14, 2020

The fourth season of Money Heist recently hit Netflix.

On the work front, Khurrana was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhan, in which he played a homosexual man in love with Jitendra Kumar. He has films like Gulaabo Sitaabo, Anek and Stree Rog Vibhag lined up this year.