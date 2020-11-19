'A Simple Murder' To Premiere On SonyLIV On November 20

Mumbai: Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Sushant Singh-starrer “A Simple Murder” will debut on SonyLIV on November 20, the streamer announced on Thursday. Directed by Sachin Pathak and written by Prateek Payodhi, “A Simple Murder” is a dark comedy series where greed supersedes a bunch of messed up characters and entangle them in a chain of events uncalled for.

Saugata Mukherjee, Head – Original Content at SonyLIV, said dark comedies have a lot of potential but are largely underserved to the OTT audiences. “‘A Simple Murder’ is our second offering in this space and reinstates our belief in churning out differentiated content to our viewers. With an amazing cast and a nail-biting narrative, we hope this series opens to a positive response from audience as well,” Mukherjee said in a statement.

The series also stars Amit Sial, Priya Anand, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Datt and Ayaz Khan, among others. Pathak said the series dwells in a space that has been little explored on the web. He added that it was the story and diversity of the characters that drew him to it.

“I am thankful to my cast – a fine mix of age and experience for delivering such stupendous performances and making filming look so easy. Shooting amidst lockdown was another riveting experience and I hope the efforts come alive onscreen,” the director said. Ayyub, known for films like “Raees”, “Article 15”, and “Chhalaang”, said the series gave him the opportunity to play a character, who is low on self-confidence and striving to find a sense of dignity and respect.

“This character gave me a chance to be someone new, different from the characters I have played earlier and I had a lot of fun playing him. We are extremely excited to see how this turns out and we are hoping for the best,” Ayyub added. The series has been produced by JAR Pictures.