A Smiling Shilpa Shetty Brings Ganapati Home; Raj Kundra's Bail Hearing Pushed to Sep 16

Actress Shilpa Shetty is continuing with her annual tradition of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home, despite husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in a pornography case. The businessman was arrested by the crime branch of Mumbai police on the night of July 19 for the alleged creation and distribution of porn videos. On Wednesday, Shilpa Shetty was seen bringing the Ganapati idol home, like every year, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The actress was spotted at Lalbaug as she arrived to take home the Ganesha idol. She was surrounded by camerapersons as the barefooted actress fulfilled the rituals and took the idol home. With a mask covering her face, the actress personally carried the idol into her car before driving to her residence.

Shilpa, who was also questioned in connection with the porn films case, seems to have resumed normal life recently. She went back to the sets of the dance reality show Super Dancer where she appears as a judge. Recent reports also suggested that she was planning to separated from Raj Kundra.

Meanwhile, the court was set to hear Raj Kundra’s bail application today. However, the hearing got adjourned to September 16 as his lawyer asked for another date. In another cyber crime case, Kundra had interim relief from being arrested till September 8. Today, the High Court said that the relief will continue till Monday as a new bench will be hearing his case.

