Step Inside R Madhavan’s Classy Mumbai Home

R Madhavan is among the few actors who have built a successful career in both the Hindi and Tamil film industries.

He started his career in Tamil cinema in the year 2000 with Alai Payuthey and the following year he made his Bollywood debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Since then, he has given Hindi cinema many commercially successful movies like Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots and Tanu Weds Manu franchise, among others. He commands a huge fan following across the nation and is also quite active on social media.

The dashing actor, who turned 51 on Tuesday, is often seen sharing glimpses of his spacious Mumbai home with his fans on Instagram. Looking at the pictures and videos of his home, it can be said that it looks worth a tariff. The classy house’s interiors are an amalgamation of traditional and contemporary styles. He lives with his wife Sarika Birje, son Vedanta and his parents, Saroja and Ranganathan in his humble abode.

He also has a pet dog, and a bird named Ashley.

The petite living room of the house features traditional elements like a Tanjore painting in maroon, gold and emerald green. The painting rests above an artistic console that is surrounded by speakers, an antique vase and other antique showpieces.

The inner hall features vibrant elements like two sofa sets which have brass and wooden fixtures. A huge dining table rests beside a balcony. A pool table is set in a corner of the room. Many other elements can also be seen.

It is not difficult to understand that the interior designer of this house gives equal importance to both tradition and modernity.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan was last seen in the Tamil film, Maara, which was recently released. He will next star in his directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The movie will also star Shah Rukh Khan in a special cameo.

