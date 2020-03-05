A Sneak Peek Into Alia Bhatt's Phone Reveals Her Wallpaper is a Romantic Photo with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt on Wednesday attended the screening of Guilty starring her best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor in Mumbai. The Netflix original, which is produced by Karan Johar, will release on March 6. Kiara Advani and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada are also part of the project.

As the Raazi actress made her way to the event, what caught everyone's attention was the wallpaper that appeared on her phone. Alia, who was dressed in a summery lilac dress, was making her way to her elevator when the shutterbugs found what they were not looking for. Alia was accompanied by her sister Shaheen, who opted for a green outfit.

The zoomed-in shot of the clip, shows a photo of Alia and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor as her phone's wallpaper, making their fans go 'awwwww'. Fans can't seem to stop swooning over the couple's romance.

Many #Ranlia fans posted gushing comments with heart and heart-eye emojis and netizens left fire emojis of the video.

Rumours about the couple getting married soon has been one of the most talked about topics in B-Town. It is said that Ranbir and Alia are set to tie the knot in December this year. Reportedly, their wedding will take place following the release of the Ayan Mukerji directed fantasy drama Brahmastra, on December 4.

Alia has an array of projects in the pipeline, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's biographical drama, Gangubai Kathiawadi, releasing September 11. Next up, she has SS Rajamouli's RRR, which marks her South Indian debut.

