Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta took her fans and B-Town by surprise by announcing her wedding with Satyadeep Misra. Post their big day, the couple hosted a star studded bash in Mumbai. Masaba’s close friend and pastry chef Pooja Dhingra gave a glimpse of the party on her Instagram handle.

Sharing the video, Pooja wrote, “It’s always the hardest to make something for the people you love so dearly. Congratulations @masabagupta and @instasattu - to a lifetime of happiness, laughter, food and obviously CAKE! Love you guys."

The video montage featured Masaba and Satyadeep’s beautiful three-tier white cake decorated with flowers and a chocolate cake that had ‘congratulations’ written on it. Masaba’s mom Neena, and her father Viv Richards were seen giving wedding speeches standing next to their kids. The newly weds donned their brightest smiles, and were seen living every moment in the party. Rhea Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Soni Razdan and many of their close friends and family members were seen attending the bash.

On January 27, Masaba shared about her secret wedding on her social media handle. She also added a heartwarming note with the post which read, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning, Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great!"

Reportedly, Masaba had a court marriage with Satyadeep. The duo met on the sets of her Netflix show Masaba Masaba. This is also the second marriage for both Masaba and Satyadeep. While Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena from 2015-2019, Satyadeep married Aditi Rao Hydari many years ago before their divorce.

In an interview with Vogue India, Masaba shared why they wanted to have an intimate wedding, “We are extremely private people and we want to be in the presence of family and loved ones for memorable days like these. We’ve both been there before and we saw that it doesn’t make sense to do things that stress you out on such an important day. This is truly a private moment for both of us, and more than anything, we wanted to enjoy it. I think the mistake couples sometimes make is that it becomes more about the outward validation of what you’re doing to please people. I didn’t want any of that. We both didn’t. We wanted to make this about ourselves."

