A Special Game of Thrones Graveyard Constructed in Sydney to Mourn the Departed

Since its debut in 2011, Game of Thrones has tapped on to its morbid nature to generate anticipation by infamously featuring deaths of its characters in the most unexpected ways. Paying tribute to the GoT scheme of deadly affairs, an Australian cable TV company called Foxtel, which streams the HBO series in the country, has created a temporary graveyard dedicated to the show.The GoT themed graveyard is located in the Centennial Park, Sydney and has close to 34 gravestones, installations, statues, monuments and mausoleums. All of the display has been put up to honour the tragic end of the most beloved and the most despised of characters, which the unpredictable storyline kills off at different points in time. The graveyard is open to anyone who wants to mourn the departed.The special graveyard has a separate space for the Stark family, with mock tribute graves for characters Ned Stark, Catelyn Stark, and their kids Rickon, Robb and his wife Talisa. A direwolf, which is also the symbol of the Stark lineage, is perched on top of the tomb. The words "Winter is Coming" is also engraved on it.In another instance, there is a grave for Hodor, with hand impressions on it. Another space has mock tombstones for the Baratheon family members namely Robert Baratheon and his children Myrcella and Tommen. Some other tombs are those of Joffrey Lannister, Ramsay Bolton, Khal Drogo, Tywin Lannister, Littlefinger and Olenna Tyrell.The graveyard will remain open to public from April 12 to April 14, from 7 am – 6 pm. The finale season of Game of Thrones begins on April 14.Follow @News18Movies for more