Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

A Teary-eyed Vidya Balan Takes on Body Shaming Trolls in Hard Hitting Video

Actress Vidya Balan has addressed the issue of body shaming via a video and called out people for passing derogatory remarks on others' body type.

IANS

Updated:May 30, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
A Teary-eyed Vidya Balan Takes on Body Shaming Trolls in Hard Hitting Video
A still of Vidya Balan (YouTube)
Loading...
Actress Vidya Balan has addressed the issue of body shaming via a video and called out people for passing derogatory remarks on others' body type.

"Kabhi tu moti kehta hai, kabhi tu choti kehta hai.... " Vidya says in a video, with a certain confidence and weight in her voice. She highlights the discriminatory comments and jokes made at people regarding their looks.

"Don't make jokes on someone's size, colour. Everyone is different...that's why everyone is special," Vidya said in the video, which is part of an initiative for her radio show Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho.

Vidya had uploaded the video on Instagram a few days ago. Dressed in a black sari and messed up make-up, Vidya even broke down while talking about the issue.

She captioned it: "Most of us are potential victims of 'body shaming' - the widespread phenomenon of receiving cruel feedback when our bodies don't meet the unrealistic beauty standards of our time. Here's my take on body shaming."

This is not the first time that The Dirty Picture actress opened up about body shaming.

Earlier, she had said: "In my early days, even before I entered the film industry, people said various discouraging things about me, they called me 'moti' and I faced body shaming. It really affects our confidence. Physical fitness shouldn't be achieving an unrealistic goal to look in a certain way and thinking that is beautiful."

On the work front, Vidya will next be seen in Mission Mangal along with Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu.



Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram