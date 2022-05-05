A Throwback Video Adds Fuel To Arun Prasath and Archana’s Relationship Rumours

There have been numerous instances when rumours of actors being in a relationship with someone from the film industry did rounds on the Internet. Similarly, fans are currently speculating that Bharathi Kannamma famed actor Arun Prasath and video jockey and actor Archana are in a relationship.

Arun is popularly known for playing the lead role of Dr Bharathi in the hit Tamil TV show Bharathi Kannamma. Archana, meanwhile, has impressed the audience by appearing in a comedy role in the Tamil drama Raja Rani 2.

Although there has been no official confirmation from the actors on their relationship status, netizens have assumed that the duo have fallen for each other. It is being said that the rumours were triggered after Archana was honoured at the recently concluded Vijay TV awards. She had bagged an award in the Best Comedian Fiction category for Raja Rani 2.

Now, these rumours have been fueled after an old video featuring both Archana and Arun resurfaced on the Internet. The video, which was filmed last year, shows Archana surprising her sister with a birthday bash.

In the clip, Archana takes her sister to the birthday party while she is blindfolded and surprises her. A number of guests are seen in the video wishing Archana’s sister, but what caught everyone’s eye was the presence of Arun at the party.

Archana is seen having a great time at the party and at one point, she and Arun are even spotted together in the video. Moreover, the rumoured couple are also seen wearing matching red outfits. This prompted netizens to believe that the duo have definitely struck a chord but is trying to maintain a low-key relationship.

Besides his relationship rumours, it is being said that Arun will soon quit Bharathi Kannamma after acting in more than 700 episodes of the show. Reports suggest that the makers will replace him with actor Sanjeev Venkat who was last seen in the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

