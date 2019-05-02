A Trained Vocalist, Actor Tara Sutaria Wants to Sing in Her Own Films

Debutant actor Tara Sutaria, who is also a trained vocalist, says she wishes to be a Bollywood playback singer."It's been 15 years that I am performing on stage and I always knew that I will be a singer, a performer. I never thought that I will be in Bollywood for sure, but I am looking forward to singing in my films, especially in those which are picturised on me. I think there is something coming up very soon," said the actor, who will be making her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in Student of the Year 2.From the age of five she started learning western classical vocal music and she has been part of musical theatres like Raell Padamsee's production of Grease and Ashwin Gidhwani's production Blame It On Yashraj.Interestingly, Tara got to dance with Hollywood superstar Will Smith in SOTY2 but she says it isn’t the first time she’s working with him. "I auditioned for Aladdin and I was supposed to play the character of Jasmine in that. I went to London and did a workshop with the director. They wanted to find the right boy as well because the chemistry was also important. But then, it did not work out," she said."It is so ironic that I did not do that film but then he came on board and we ended up doing this one. It was really fun," she added.On missing out working in Aladdin, she said, "I have no regret because soon after I auditioned and signed SOTY2. Hopefully in future I will get some offer and then I can do both," Tara said.Directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar, SOTY2 will release on May 10.