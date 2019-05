A Twitter User Digs Up Old Tweets Claiming Akshay Kumar Visited Canada in 2014

A Twitter user has slammed actor Akshay Kumar for claiming to have not visited Canada in the last seven years. The social media user has posted alleged screenshots of singer Mika Singh and businessman Raj Kundra's old tweets, which talks about a party in Toronto in 2014.The post, which was allegedly tweeted on March 9, 2014, from Mika Singh's handle, reads, "Gm (good morning). Had a wonderful party with Akshay Kumar, Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty, Rahul Khanna, Kishor Lula in Toronto."Image courtesy: Twitter/@Obsessedmind_ This comes after an old clip of the actor, saying, "Toronto is my home" went viral. In the video, Akshay can be heard addressing a crowd, apparently in Toronto, "I must tell you one thing, 'This is my home. Toronto is my home.' After I retire from this industry, I'm going to come back here and stay here."The video instantly garnered negative reactions from netizens, with many labelling the actor as "liar" and "fake nationalist".Akshay recently addressed the row surrounding his citizenship and issued a statement on Twitter. The actor said he never tried to hide that he holds a Canadian passport and was disappointed that his citizenship was “constantly dragged into needless controversy”.“While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others,” he said in a statement on Twitter.In the same post, he also mentioned that he has not visited Canada in the last seven years, adding, "I work in India, and pay all my taxes in India."Akshay had faced criticism on social media for not casting his vote while several prominent Bollywood stars turned up at polling booths in Mumbai to exercise their right, including his wife, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna.Follow @News18Movies for more