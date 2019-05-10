English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Twitter User Digs Up Old Tweets Claiming Akshay Kumar Visited Canada in 2014
Akshay Kumar recently addressed the row surrounding his citizenship and issued a statement on Twitter, wherein he also mentioned that he has not visited Canada in the last seven years.
(Image: PTI)
Loading...
A Twitter user has slammed actor Akshay Kumar for claiming to have not visited Canada in the last seven years. The social media user has posted alleged screenshots of singer Mika Singh and businessman Raj Kundra's old tweets, which talks about a party in Toronto in 2014.
The post, which was allegedly tweeted on March 9, 2014, from Mika Singh's handle, reads, "Gm (good morning). Had a wonderful party with Akshay Kumar, Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty, Rahul Khanna, Kishor Lula in Toronto."
Image courtesy: Twitter/@Obsessedmind_
This comes after an old clip of the actor, saying, "Toronto is my home" went viral. In the video, Akshay can be heard addressing a crowd, apparently in Toronto, "I must tell you one thing, 'This is my home. Toronto is my home.' After I retire from this industry, I'm going to come back here and stay here."
The video instantly garnered negative reactions from netizens, with many labelling the actor as "liar" and "fake nationalist".
Akshay recently addressed the row surrounding his citizenship and issued a statement on Twitter. The actor said he never tried to hide that he holds a Canadian passport and was disappointed that his citizenship was “constantly dragged into needless controversy”.
“While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others,” he said in a statement on Twitter.
In the same post, he also mentioned that he has not visited Canada in the last seven years, adding, "I work in India, and pay all my taxes in India."
Akshay had faced criticism on social media for not casting his vote while several prominent Bollywood stars turned up at polling booths in Mumbai to exercise their right, including his wife, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The post, which was allegedly tweeted on March 9, 2014, from Mika Singh's handle, reads, "Gm (good morning). Had a wonderful party with Akshay Kumar, Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty, Rahul Khanna, Kishor Lula in Toronto."
Image courtesy: Twitter/@Obsessedmind_
This comes after an old clip of the actor, saying, "Toronto is my home" went viral. In the video, Akshay can be heard addressing a crowd, apparently in Toronto, "I must tell you one thing, 'This is my home. Toronto is my home.' After I retire from this industry, I'm going to come back here and stay here."
The video instantly garnered negative reactions from netizens, with many labelling the actor as "liar" and "fake nationalist".
Akshay recently addressed the row surrounding his citizenship and issued a statement on Twitter. The actor said he never tried to hide that he holds a Canadian passport and was disappointed that his citizenship was “constantly dragged into needless controversy”.
“While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others,” he said in a statement on Twitter.
In the same post, he also mentioned that he has not visited Canada in the last seven years, adding, "I work in India, and pay all my taxes in India."
Akshay had faced criticism on social media for not casting his vote while several prominent Bollywood stars turned up at polling booths in Mumbai to exercise their right, including his wife, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu Movie Review: Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith’s Film is Worth Watching
- Follow the Penguin Poop: Life in Antarctica Thrives on Feces of its 'Residents'
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 New Stills Reveal a Tense Battle in Sight
- IPL 2019 | Resurgent Delhi Look to Overpower Chennai Pedigree in All or Nothing Clash
- Priyanka Chopra's Viral Met Gala Outfit Wasn’t Built in a Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results