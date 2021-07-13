'A Very Important Character' to Enter Anupamaa, Show Producer Rajan Shahi Confirms

After Apurva Agnihotri’s brief entry in the hit show Anupamaa, rumours were rife that a new face will soon be introduced in the show opposite Rupali Ganguly. Now, show producer Rajan Shahi has confirmed that a new entry will soon be taking place although casting for the part has not begun yet as per him.

Addressing talks of a new face in Anupamaa that will be seen soon, Rajan said that it will be a very important character. He said, “As far as buzz of new entry is concerned there will be a very important character who will join the cast but his casting hasn’t begun.”

In the same interview with India Today, Rajan also denied that the new entry will be replacing lead actor Sudhanshu Pandey. “Sudhanshu Pandey is an integral part of the show and will continue to be our Vanraj," he said.

He further said, “I am grateful to the audiences for showering love to the show Anupamaa and make it a part of daily life. We will continue entertaining the audiences. We will make the formal announcement when the new character is finalised.”

Actors like Sharad Kelkar and Ronit Roy who were rumoured to be approached for this new part of Anupamaa have already denied doing anything on TV as of now. As the makers hunt for the new face in the family drama show, it will be interesting to see what new twists this new character will bring in the show.

