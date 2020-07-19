A Week Since Covid-19 Diagnosis, Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Gratitude Towards Well-wishers

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who along with aon Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya have been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 since a week, expressed his gratitude for prayers being showered for the family. Big B shared a picture of the four waving at fans from their Mumbai residence.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands.. in gratitude and thanks !"

Take a look below:

He had also previously posted a throwback picture with Abhishek and thanked fans for being there for them in happy times and in illness. He wrote, "In happy times , in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol is restrictive , so individual responses are not possible .. but we see, read, hear all of you .. thank you ever."

On Saturday, July 11 2020 Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted to announce that they had tested positive for Covid-19. It was reported that after showing mild symptoms, the family took a rapid antigen test which showed that only Amitabh and Abhishek were positive. However, after the results of the swab tests arrived, Aaradhya and Aishwarya too tested positive. Other members of the family including Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli, Agastya and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, along with 26 staff members had tested negative.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Amitabh, Abhishek and Aishwarya have been admitted to Nanavati hospital, Mumbai.