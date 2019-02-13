English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Year on, Aziz Ansari Finally Opens Up on the Sexual Misconduct Allegation Against Him
Last year, a 24-year-old New York photographer accused Aziz Ansari of repeatedly pressurising her to have sex with him after they went out on a date in 2017.
File photo of comedian Aziz Ansari. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Master of None star Aziz Ansari has finally opened up on the sexual misconduct allegations against him, saying he hadn't been talking about it because he wanted time to process it.
The Indian-American laid low following the allegations last year made by a 24-year-old New York photographer who accused him of repeatedly pressurising her to have sex when they went on a date in 2017.
According to Vulture, Ansari addressed the accusations during a pop-up show in New York on Monday, reports dailymail.co.uk. "It's a terrifying thing to talk about. There were times I felt really upset and humiliated and embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible this person felt this way," he said.
"But you know, after a year, how I feel about it is, I hope it was a step forward. It made me think about a lot, and I hope I've become a better person."
Ansari said after the scandal, a friend told him he was forced to rethink every date he had ever been on. "If that has made not just me but other guys think about this, and just be more thoughtful and aware and willing to go that extra mile, and make sure someone else is comfortable in that moment, that's a good thing," he said.
"I think it also just gave me perspective on my life."
The allegations and scandal made the comedian fear for his career. "There was a moment where I was scared that I'd never be able to do this again," he said.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Indian-American laid low following the allegations last year made by a 24-year-old New York photographer who accused him of repeatedly pressurising her to have sex when they went on a date in 2017.
According to Vulture, Ansari addressed the accusations during a pop-up show in New York on Monday, reports dailymail.co.uk. "It's a terrifying thing to talk about. There were times I felt really upset and humiliated and embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible this person felt this way," he said.
"But you know, after a year, how I feel about it is, I hope it was a step forward. It made me think about a lot, and I hope I've become a better person."
Ansari said after the scandal, a friend told him he was forced to rethink every date he had ever been on. "If that has made not just me but other guys think about this, and just be more thoughtful and aware and willing to go that extra mile, and make sure someone else is comfortable in that moment, that's a good thing," he said.
"I think it also just gave me perspective on my life."
The allegations and scandal made the comedian fear for his career. "There was a moment where I was scared that I'd never be able to do this again," he said.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Hands Shannon Gabriel Four-ODI Suspension For Abusive Comments
- 5 Stages of Grief: A Single Person’s Guide to the Much Dreaded Valentine’s Day
- Avengers Endgame: Nick Fury Explains Infinity War End Credit Scene When He Calls Captain Marvel From an Old Pager
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Alto Spied Ahead of Launch in 2019
- Gully Ki Awaaz: The Hip-Hop Revolution on the Streets of Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results