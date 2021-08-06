Aadar Jain Looks Lovingly at Tara Sutaria As She Feeds Birthday Cake to Him, See Pics

Actor Aadar Jain celebrated his 27th birthday on Thursday with his close friends and ladylove Tara Sutaria. The couple hosted an uber-cool pool party for their friends at a villa in Alibaug. The actress has shared pictures on her Instagram stories and offered an inside glimpse into their intimate celebration.

Tara reposted the pictures from a friend’s handle where she can be seen enjoying a scrumptious barbecue with her squad of ‘boiz’. In another picture, Tara can be seen feeding cake to birthday boy Aadar as he looks lovingly at her. She can be seen sporting a white halter neck dress while Aadar can be seen twinning with her in a white t-shirt and black shorts. Have a look:

On Thursday, Tara penned a sweet note for Aadar. She had made their relationship Instagram official last year on his birthday. She shared a close-up shot of Aadar Jain resting on the bed with a towel wrapped around his shoulder. Sharing the picture, Tara wrote, “Happy birthday, my light," along with a black heart emoji and a wave emoji. Aadar responded, “I love you, sunshine girl."

Although the couple has been very low-key about their relationship, Aadar told Hindustan Times earlier this year that he and Tara are in a very happy space together. “Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It’s great and that’s all I can about it," he said.

