Aadar Jain on Relationship With Tara Sutaria: We Give Each Other a Lot of Happiness

Actor Aadar Jain, who will be next seen in Hello Charlie, opened up about his relationship with actress Tara Sutaria in a recent interview. Tara and Aadar have been dating since 2019 and have been spotted in multiple public outings together.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Aadar said, “Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It’s great and that’s all I can about it," he said.

Aadar was also asked about Tara’s reaction on the film. “She has seen the movie and she has really, really loved it. She kept saying, I think she spoke to Pankaj (Saraswat) sir also and told him what she felt and loved all the characters, and loved Shlokka and loved the entire script, and the concept and the fact that it is so unique and it’s one of a kind. She’s just saying already that it is one of her favourite movies," he said.

Hello Charlie has been directed by Pankaj Saraswat and stars Aadar, Shlokka Pandit, Jackie Shroff and Elnaaz Norouzi. Aadar made his Bollywood debut with the 2017 film Qaidi Band.

Meanwhile, Tara will be next seen in Tadap with Ahan Shetty. The film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX100. The film has been directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release on September 24, 2021.

She will also be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani.

