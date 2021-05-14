Aadar Jain Responds to Engagement Rumours, Says He's in a 'Happy Space' with Tara Sutaria

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria kept their relationship under wraps until last year when the couple made it official via social media. Since then, the couple has been attracting eyeballs for their sizzling chemistry and never shy away from indulging in PDA. In a recent interview, the actor opened about his connection with Tara and engagement plans.

In a conversation with Etimes , when the actor was asked to shed light on his relationship with Tara, he responded that he likes to keep his personal and private lives separated. However, “the only thing I will say about me and Tara is that we are in a very happy space right now," he added.

In his earlier interviews too, Aadar has been quoted saying Tara was someone "very, very special" to him.

Addressing the plans of getting engaged in the near future, the actor reiterated that all he knows right now is that they are happy where they are. The rumours of the two dating each other surfaced when Tara joined Aadar at his brother Armaan Jain’s wedding. After that, 25-year-old officially announced her relationship by posting a birthday post for beau on Instagram.

She called Aadar her favourite person in a birthday post, to which the actor replied with a 'I Love You.'In November, Aadar too wished his ladylove on her birthday and shared his picture posing with her on the digital platform.

The actor who was last seen in Hello Charlie didn’t reveal much about his upcoming venture. He told that he is not allowed to talk about it right now but will definitely share the details when the right time comes.On the other hand, Tara will next be seen in Tadap opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, who will be making his Bollywood debut with this movie. She also has Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor in production.

