Aadar Jain Spills Beans on Not Meeting Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Second Son

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby in February this year. The couple has not yet revealed the picture and name of their second child and seems to keep it under wraps owing to the controversies generated when the name of their firstborn, Taimur was revealed. Although fans are dying to have the first look at the new member of Khan and Kapoor clan, it seems their own extended family has not yet met Kareena’s little munchkin.

During an interview with Bollywood Life, actor Aadar Jain opened up on why he hasn’t yet met the little boy. He revealed that as much as he wants to meet him, he cannot due to the ongoing pandemic. He has been occupied with the promotional activities of his recently released film Hello Charlie. Aadar added that he had told Kareena that he would come to meet the family once he is done with the film as he doesn’t want to expose the family to any danger due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus upsurge.

Furthermore, he said that he has seen the picture of the newborn and the baby is too adorable. However, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor had mistakenly shared a collage of two kids, earlier this month. While it had Taimur’s picture on one side, fans speculated the second one was of Taimur’s younger brother. Later, Randhir left the fans more curious when he mysteriously deleted the picture.

Meanwhile, Kareena shares pictures with family but hasn’t reveal the face of the newborn. As Taimur became an internet sensation since he was born, the actress seems to keep her newborn away from the limelight and media frenzy.

In this adorable post, the actress shared a family picture but hid her second son’s face.

Aadar made his Bollywood debut with Habib Faisal’s 2017 film Qaidi Band. Prior to acting, he worked as an Assistant Director to Farah Khan on Happy New Year, and also assisted Karan Johar on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

