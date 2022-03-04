Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu Does Pre-Release Business of Rs 15.50 Crore

Telugu romantic comedy, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, starring Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna has hit the big screen on March 4. The film has been receiving a good response from the movie goers. The film written and directed by written and directed by Tirumala Kishore also features Khushbu, Raadhika Sarath Kumar and Urvashi in important roles.

Though the film’s box office collection is not available yet, the family drama centred on women characters has already made a pre-release business of Rs 15.50 crore. The film’s trailer also got good views after its release and it was tending on YouTube recently.

Sharwanand’s 2021 film Srikaaram, when released in theatres was not received well by the audience, but post OTT release, it garnered a good response. Sharwanand’s Maha Samudram was released in October last year on and now it’s streaming on Netflix. The Ajay Bhupathi directorial could not impress the audience.

Now, post the release of Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, Sharwanand is busy working on Oke Oka Jeevitham. The film is helmed by debutant Shree Karthick and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The dialogues in the upcoming science-fiction drama have been penned by Tarun Bhaskar. The film is said to be a family drama with sci-fi elements.

The film stars Ritu Varma as the female lead while Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi are playing the supporting roles. The film is in the post production phase now. Amala Akkineni will be seen in the role of Sharwanand’s mother, and Ritu Varma stars in the role of Sharwanand’s girlfriend. The actor’s role is appearing to be of a guitarist. The bilingual drama will also release in Tamil with the title Kanam

The songs in the film, composed by Jakes Bijoy have already been released and received a good response from the audience. The movie has Dear Comrade Fame cinematographer Sujeet Sarang and Sreejith Sarang handles the editing.

