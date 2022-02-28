Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu's Trailer Unveiled. What you Need to Know About its Plot

Director Kishore Tirumala unveiled the trailer of his upcoming family drama, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, on Sunday. The trailer has garnered a great response, primarily because of its dialogues.

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu stars popular actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna, and its story revolves around the challenges that one faces while finding a life partner.

The trailer shows Sharwanand playing a character who is keen to find a wife for himself but is frustrated with his relatives constantly nitpicking over petty details. Things then take a slightly different turn, for the worse, when Sharwanand meets the character of Mandanna in the film.

Here is the link to the trailer of the movie-

The plot twist happens when Mandanna’s on-screen mother, played by Khushbu, demands Sharwanand to be the househusband while Mandanna pursues her career.

The trailer looks captivating and has garnered the interest of many viewers. In one of the scenes, Sharwanand salutes all the women one by one in different situations, which details the movie’s theme.

Interestingly, Sharwanand also speaks Punjabi in the trailer. “Twada Kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta, Kutta," he says, referring to the popular dialogue of Shehnaaz Gill.

Sharwanand ranks among one of the most talented actors in the Telugu film industry. However, he has not tasted commercial success with his recent movies. The actor, though, hopes that Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu will change his fortune.

The film will also feature Raadhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi and will be released on March 4.

It has been produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri while Devi Sri Prasad has composed music.

