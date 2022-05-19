Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani Wedding Pics Go Viral

Actors Aadhi Pinisettty and Nikki Galrani, who got engaged in March, finally tied the knot in a traditional affair on May 18. The pictures of the actor couple’s wedding and reception are now circulating on the internet.

For the special day, Nikki Galrani wore a golden silk saree, decked up with heavy gold jewelry while Aadhi chose a golden Kurta with mundu. The newly-wed perfectly complemented each other.

The private wedding ceremony, apart from their friends and family, was attended by celebrities from Telugu film industry, including Nani and Sundeep Kishan. The wedding ceremony was followed by a reception. The groom looked dapper in a white pantsuit, while the bride donned a light-green gown and looked absolutely stunning.

The two had been in a relationship for several years. Nikki Galrani and Aadhi Pinishetty met seven years ago on the sets of Malupu for the first time and developed a friendship. They both later began dating. Including Malupu, the couple has also acted together in Kollywood film Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka.

Speaking of Aadhi Pinisetty’s cinematic career, the young actor made his debut with the 2006 film Oka V Chitram directed by Teja. He later worked in the Tamil film Mirugam, which was released in 2007. In 2009, he went on to star in the supernatural thriller titled Eeram.

On the work front, Aadhi will be next seen playing the antagonist in Ram Pothineni’s upcoming action-drama titled The Warrior, directed by N Lingusamy and bankrolled by Srinivasa Chitturi under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner.

Nikita Galrani, mainly works in Tamil and Malayalam films. Her first major commercial success was Malayalam language film Vellimoonga which released in 2014. In 2015, her Tamil language horror film Darling also became a hit. Following the success of the film, the media began referring to Galrani as the Darling of Tamil cinema.

