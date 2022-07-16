Aadhi Pinisetty Shares His Experience of Playing Negative Role in The Warriorr

Ram Pothineni starrer bi-lingual film, The Warrior, was released in theatres on July 14, and it is getting a mixed response from the viewers. Actor Aadhi Pinisetty in a recent interview shared his experience of playing the antagonist in the N Lingusamy directorial.

When the actor was asked about how he felt about his character in the movie and the response The Warriorr is getting, Aadhi said, “I am very happy with the reviews that The Warriorr is getting. After doing films like Sarrainodu, I played the antagonist in Pawan Kalyan garu’s Agnyathavaasi. And after that, I wanted to play something more significant and meanwhile rejected some offers too. But, when I heard about the role in The Warrior I liked it. Guru has characterization and is not just an ordinary antagonist.”

“Protagonist characters have limitations, while the villain has got none. Playing Guru in director N Lingusamy’s film was a great experience,” the actor added.

Aadhi said his character Guru from the film has become part of the talk because “he has been given a flashback.” The actor mentioned that he enjoys playing both protagonist and antagonist roles.

Speaking about the chemistry between him and Ram Pothineni in the film, Aadhi said, “The chemistry between me and Ram is what is seen in the climax, and the climax fight was like shooting for a song. Seeing our chemistry, N Lingusamy felt that as if we both were dancing.”

Further, the actor gave credit to action choreographer Anbu Arivu for the effective climax fight scene.

When Aadhi was asked what his father Ravi Raja Pinisetty thinks about his films, the actor said, “I do discuss my work with him. My father comes with vast experience in filmmaking and it is precious for me. More than a father, he judges me and my work as a filmmaker which is helpful. He usually shares only the drawbacks so that I learn and grow.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.