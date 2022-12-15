Aadhi Pinisetty To Star In Director Arivazhagan’s Next Film Sabdham

South actor Aadhi Pinisetty is known for his phenomenal performances in films. The actor has now joined hands with Eeram director Arivazhagan. The Clap star tweeted, “Need all your best wishes as we begin this new journey today. #SABDHAM - The sound that’s never heard! Team #Eeram reunites! (sic).” He shared the tweet with a poster from his upcoming supernatural thriller project, Sabdham.

The film’s title poster shows numerous bats coming out from a human ear. Through the poster, the production team appears to depict the movie’s theme. Sabdham is touted to be a film that would keep viewers on the edge of their seats. It will be shot in both Tamil and Telugu languages.

Renowned performers have been cast in key parts, while top technicians will be taking care of the production work. The complete list of cast and crew has not yet been released by the producers. The music will be provided by Thaman S, the cinematography by Arun Bathamanabhan, editing by Sabu Joseph, and the art direction by Manoj Kumar. The movie will be backed by 7G Films and Aalpha Frames, the newly-created home banner of Arivazhagan. He will make his first production with the next movie. More information about the film is awaited.

The last Telugu movies featuring Aadhi were Good Luck Sakhi, Clap and The Warriorr. He has portrayed both the protagonist and negative characters in several movies throughout the years.

The action movie The Warriorr was produced by Srinivasa Silver Screen and directed by N Lingusamy. Apart from Aadhi, it also starred Ram Pothineni, Krithi Shetty, Akshara Gowda and Nadhiya. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the movie. On July 14, 2022, The Warriorr was released, and both audiences and critics gave it relatively unfavourable reviews.

