Aaditya Thackeray Breaks Silence on Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: This is Dirty Politics

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray Tuesday broke his silence over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking to Twitter, Thackeray labelled the allegations against him as 'dirty politics' and said that he has been exercising 'restraint'.

Thackeray tweeted his statement in Marathi saying he has no involvement in this case. Calling the allegations levelled at him and his family ‘baseless’, he said it is an attempt to malign the image of the Thackeray family.

He alleged that Sushant's death is being politicised and those who do not trust the law are derailing the investigation and diluting the motive of the fight for justice. He wrote that he will maintain calm in this case and will not act in a manner that will affect his family's image.

Thackeray also said that the film industry is a crucial part of Mumbai and it is not a crime to have friends from the film fraternity.

Earlier in the day Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab said Aaditya Thackeray is nowhere linked to the case.

"Allegations are being made in this connection to malign the image of the chief minister," PTI quoted him as saying.

Parab alleged that political opponents of the Shiv Sena have engaged into this conspiracy (against the Thackerays).

"If anybody has any evidence that Aaditya Thackeray is related to this case, they can present the same and then we will speak," he added.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and an investigation is underway in the case.

An FIR has been registered in Patna on the complaint of the late actor's father KK Singh against his son's girlfriend and budding actress Rhea Chakraborty and others.