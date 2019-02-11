LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Aahana Kumra: Filmmakers are Scared to Make Women Look Different on Screen

Aahana Kumra is known for her work in films like Lipstick Under My Burkha and The Accidental Prime Minister.

IANS

Updated:February 11, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aahana Kumra: Filmmakers are Scared to Make Women Look Different on Screen
Image: Instagram/Aahana Kumra
Loading...
For her role of Priyanka Gandhi in The Accidental Prime Minister, Aahana Kumra sported short hair and a simplistic look—diametrically different from what the audience had seen of her so far in Yudh or Lipstick Under My Burkha.

Kumra feels the role will help the film industry look at her differently. "People often look at me as the girl next door, and not sometimes as a character. What is interesting is that because there was a different look and a different hairdo, I think now they will be open to giving me a different get-up altogether.

"I don't know why do they (filmmakers) get scared to make women look different. We don't even live in a country where everyone looks the same," Kumra told IANS.

She finds it unfortunate how all the actresses today look the same. "There's no difference from one to the other. There was a Geeta Bali, there was a Nutan, there was a Sadhana... They all looked so different from one another.

"In today's time, I can't make from one another. Everyone has the same hairstyle, the same look... I sometimes lose interest and think I've seen the same girl in another film. I do not see the looks being changed,” she said.

"What would be interesting is to change hairstyles, looks... do it. Girls are ready to do it if the filmmakers are ready to do it," she added.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram