Aahana Kumra: Not Many Films are Offered to Women from Non-Filmy Backgrounds

Aahana rose to fame with her performance in Lipstick Under My Burkha in 2017 and then was seen as Congress President Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in The Accidental Prime Minister. 

IANS

Updated:January 28, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Aahana Kumra: Not Many Films are Offered to Women from Non-Filmy Backgrounds
Image: Instagram/Aahana Kumra
Actress Aahana Kumra is happy with the work she has done and says there aren't too many films that get offered to women who are not from a filmy background.

Aahana rose to fame with her performance in Lipstick Under My Burkha in 2017 and then was seen as Congress President Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in The Accidental Prime Minister

Does she consciously choose content-driven cinema? "No. I have not consciously chosen that. These are the films that are coming to me. So I think they have chosen me. It's like my fate that these films are coming to me. I am taking the part that are coming to me happily because there aren’t too many films that get offered specially to women who are not from filmy background," Aahana told IANS.

She added that the roles that are offered to women are not meaty. "The kind of roles that come to women in Hindi films are different. They are not usually very performance oriented and I am glad that some performance oriented work is coming my way because one job is going to lead to another," she added. 

Follow @News18Movies for more.



