Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Actor Rupali Bhosale Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Iconic Award For Her Role

Popular Marathi TV show Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte actor Rupali Bhosale, who plays the antagonist in the series, has been recently awarded best iconic negative character by Dadasaheb Phalke Iconic Award Films (DPIAF) 2021.

Rupali Bhosale plays the negative role of Sanjana in the drama. She shared her happiness with her friends and fans on Instagram.

The caption of the post read, “Very Very happy to share this news with you all… #Gratitude. Thank you

“Thank you so much @star_pravah @directorskutproduction @rajan.shahi.543 @ravikarmarkar @rajwadesatish @ankitasuniltawde @vartak.namita @mugdha1209,” she added.

As soon as Rupali shared the news on her social media, her industry friends and fans started pouring good wishes in the comments section of the post.

Her co-actor Apurva Gore, who plays the role of Isha in the series, congratulated and wrote, “Babeee, congratulations.” Actor Seema Anant Ghogle also congratulated her and wrote, “Congratulations dear.”

The award is given by Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films Organization & DPIAF-Roti and Kapda Bank in association with Bullman Records, Just Win U 24 High, and KJ Talkies OTT Platform.

Despite essaying a negative role, Rupali, with her performance and acting skills, has created a good image among the masses. She is always in the headlines because of her fashion sense. She entered the TV reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 2 in 2019 as a contestant.

Rupali Bhosale has acted in many Marathi and Hindi television sitcoms. She has been a part of various Hindi series, including Kasme Waade, Ayushman Bhav, Tenali Rama, and played the role of Varsha Ghotala in Sony SAB’s comedy-drama show Badi Door Se Aaye Hain.

