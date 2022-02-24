Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte's Seema Ghogle to play important role in Boss Mazi Ladachi

Popular Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte actress Seema Ghogle, who plays the role of Vimal in the daily sitcom, will be seen playing an important role in Sony Marathi’s upcoming show Boss Mazi Ladachi. Many are wondering if Seema Ghogale will leave Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte for the new show.

The show will premiere on February 28 on Sony Marathi with a new and fresh concept. The plot of the show revolves around the interesting story of a husband and wife who are boss and employee in the office. Popular actress Bhagyashree Limaye will make her comeback to TV after 2 years with this serial. Manwa Naik is producing this show.

The romantic drama ensembles the cast of Rohini Hattangadi, Girish Oak and Ayush Sanjiv in the lead roles. According reports, Seema Ghogle and Sonal Pawar will also play important roles in the series.

The story of Boss Mazi Ladachi is about the love between the husband and wife at home and their fight as the boss and the employee in office. Bhagyashree will be seen essaying the role of boss in this series while Ayush plays the role of the employee, an architect. Sony Marathi, announcing the show has shared a promo of this series on its Instagram page. The tag line of the series is Roz Navi Spini Waadachi.

Speaking of Seema Ghogle, the actress in a career spanning has acted in many series, dramas and films. With her different roles, Seema has created a different niche for herself. She is an ardent social media and keeps her fans updated about her life.

