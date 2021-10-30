‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karle’: This Actor, Not Sameer Dharmadhikari, Will Play Arundhati's Friend

Marathi show ‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karle’ has gained immense popularity in a short period, raking in high TRPs. In the show, Arundhati is trying to fight for her self-respect, while Sanjana, her husband’s second wife, is trying to bring her down with new tactics. The tussle between the two is keeping the audience hooked. If reports are to be believed, Arundhati’s college friend will soon make an entry to support her fight the circumstances.

Earlier, it was reported that actor Sameer Dharmadhikari might play this role. But now it has been confirmed that instead of Sameer, veteran actor Omkar Govardhan will be essaying the role.

Omkar, a famous Marathi actor, has played various lead roles in different shows in the past. Previously, he starred in the series ‘Love Lagna Locha’ on Zee Yuva. The series garnered huge popularity among viewers. He also played the lead role of Jyotirao Phule in the show ‘Savitrijyoti’. After that, people are eager to see him in “Aai Kuthe Kay Karle".

Actor Omkar Govardhan will be seen in the role of Ashutosh Kelkar in ‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’. He will be entering the show as Arundhati’s college friend. It will be shown that Arundhati and Ashutosh have met many years after college. It will be very interesting to see Arundhati’s flourishing relationship with Ashutosh, taking forward the friendship. Wil Ashutosh slowly become Arundhati’s romantic interest? Only the time will tell.

