Popular Marathi series Aai Kuthe Kay Karte narrates the story of Arundhati Deshmukh — played by Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar — who leaves no stone unturned to take care of everyone in the family. But she fails to receive appreciation from them. The serial has witnessed its share of ups and downs on TRP charts. However, it still strikes a chord with audiences for its riveting twists and turns. In a similar turn, Anirudh Deshmukh (played by Milind Gawali) is currently at loggerheads with Ashutosh Kelkar (Omkar Govardhan). Why? Arundhati has decided to part ways with Anirudh, who insulted and cheated on her. She has decided to tie the knot with Ashutosh, but Anirudh can’t accept this fact and has now reached his home and threatened him to stay away from her. This has been revealed in the latest promo shared on social media.

The promo shows that even after receiving threats from Anirudh, Ashutosh is not even a tad bit scared. He tells Anirudh that he is adamant about his decision to marry Arundhati. Ashutosh tells him that no matter how hard Anirudh tries, his marriage is going to take place with her. Arundhati is also well-aware of Anirudh’s aggressive temperament and feels scared that he will not hesitate to harm Ashutosh. The promo ends with someone knocking on Arundhati’s room.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’s fans feel that Anirudh will try to harm Arundhati to take his revenge on her and Ashutosh. Will Anirudh go to the extent of harming his wife to spoil her relationship with Ashutosh? Viewers will have to watch the serial to get the answer to this question.

Arundhati’s marriage with Ashutosh has caused a furore in the Deshmukh household for a very long time now. Every member, except for Appa (Kishor Mahabole), Yash (Abhishek Deshmukh) and Anagha (Ashwini Mahangade), has opposed Arundhati’s decision to remarry.

Many viewers were extremely shocked to see the level of regressive attitude showcased in Deshmukh’s household. They had opined that Anirudh was also involved in an extra-marital affair with Sanjana (initially this character was played by Deepali Pansare, then she was replaced with Rupali Bhosle). But at that time barring some members, the Deshmukh household didn’t dare to oppose his decision.

